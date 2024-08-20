Shashi Tharoor criticises govt inaction on safety issues in Malayalam film industry

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday condemned the delay in taking action based on the Hema Commission Report. "It is shocking that our Malayalam film industry is in such a dire state. It is disheartening that women are not safe in the industry. The government has not taken any corrective steps in the past five years. Both the government and the film industry need to take steps to clean up the industry," he said.



The opposition Congress has expressed shock over the findings of the committee and sought to know whom the government tried to protect by keeping the report without releasing it.

"The action of the government and the chief minister who kept the report in cold storage so far was a criminal offence," Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan told reporters in Kochi on Monday.