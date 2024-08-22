Deer tied up by 4 member gang to click photos, one held in Thrissur

Thrissur: The forest department recorded the arrest of one of the accused in the case related to tying up a deer and taking photos in Thrissur's Palappilly here on Thursday. The arrested was identified as Vinod (48) from Amboori, Thiruvananthapuram. The Forest Department had filed a case against four people in connection with the incident. Shibu, Santosh Kumar, and Hari, all the other accused, who are from Thiruvananthapuram, are still absconding.

Vinod was part of a team that had arrived at Palappilly estate to cut down trees under a contract. The incident took place on August 6. They caught a deer, tied up the animal and shot photos and videos. The event came to the notice of Palappilly Forest Range officials after the video went viral on social media.

Although a case was registered, the department couldn't track down the accused for many days. The accused was remanded into judicial custody after producing him in the court.