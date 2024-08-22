Gold, foreign currency and iPhone stolen from locked house in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The police have begun a probe after gold, iPhone and foreign currencies were stolen from a house at Venjery, near Knowledge City in Kaithappoyil, Thamarassery. The theft happened when the family was away on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Valuables including an iPhone, foreign currencies and gold worth Rs 4.3 lakh were robbed from the residence of Thottayi Kunnummal Abdulla. According to the complaint filed with the police, the robbery may have been committed between August 14 and 21.

The family felt suspicious after they noticed that the CCTV cameras were not working. On Wednesday noon, other relatives in Kozhikode were alerted and Abdulla's brother Rafeek Thottayi Kunnummal lodged a complaint with Kodenchery police.

According to the complaint, the family lost Rs 1 lakh, 7,000 Saudi Riyal, 200 US Dollars, Egyptian Pounds worth Rs 4,300, three gold bangles and an iPhone.

''The main door of the house was broken. The valuables were all kept in the cabins and inside the bed cot on the ground floor The CCTV camera fixed at the back side of the house was seen broken and the camera in the front area was turned to the opposite side. So only a vague visual of the robber was caught on camera, '' said Rafeek Thottayi Kunnummal. Abdulla is doing Aluminium fabrication work in Dammam. His family had gone for a visit to Dammam.