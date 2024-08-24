Nipah suspected in Kannur, 2 patients under observation, samples sent for testing

Kannur: Two patients are under observation in an isolation ward at Kannur Medical college and samples have been sent to test for Nipah. A 25 year old youth and his father's younger brother aged 55 from Mattannur are under observation. They initially reported with symptoms at a private hospital and from there they were referred to Kannur district hospital. Suspecting Nipah, the patients were again referred to Kannur Medical college.



The samples were collected on Friday night and sent to Kozhikode Medical college for preliminary test. Kannur Medical college authorities said that both have fever but clinical impression doesn't indicate chances of being infected with Nipah. "We have taken all precautions and are taking care of them in an isolated ward. The results are expected by Saturday evening. Their condition remains stable," said an official with Kannur Medical college.

Officials with directorate of health services said that protocol is being followed and test results are being awaited. Malappuram was declared Nipah free on Wednesday after double incubation period of 42 days was completed. 472 persons in the contact list were also excluded after no new cases were reported. A 14 year old boy from Malappuram had died of Nipah in July.