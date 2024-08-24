Thrissur: After facing protests, the Thrissur Corporation Authority has finally withdrawn the controversial order declaring cancellation of Pulikali. Manorama News reported that six teams will perform Pulkiali on September 18 at Thrissur's Swaraj Round.



On August 9, the corporation declared that no Pulikali would be held this year as the government cancelled state-level Onam celebrations owing to Wayanad landslides that killed hundreds and displaced thousands. But this order courted a controversy after some Pulikali committees opposed the decision terming it the unilateral decision of Mayor M K Varghese. The teams called Desoms submitted a memorandum with the mayor seeking to review the decision as they already started preparations for the event.

Pulikali organising committee spokesperson Baby P Antony said that nine teams started their preparations for Pulikalu after borrowing around Rs 4 lakh to meet the expenses. The teams also approached the state government stating that they had paid advances for percussion, vehicles, artists and other arrangements.

Following this, Minister MB Rajesh, minister for local self-government issued a fresh order giving the nod for Pulikali. The annual event is held in Thrissur on the fourth day of Onam.