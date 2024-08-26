Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra files complaint against Ranjith to Kochi police commissioner

Kochi: Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra has filed a complaint with the Kochi city police commissioner against director Ranjith a day after he resigned as the chairman of Kerala State Chalachithra Academy following her allegations of sexual abuse. According to the complaint sent via email, the incident happened at DD Flats, Kadavanthra, Kochi in 2009 and Ranjith acted with sexual intent.

"I was invited to act in the film “Palerimanikkam” directed by Ranjith. As part of the discussion, I was called to the flat in which Ranjith was staying at Kaloor-Kadavanthra, Kochi. During the course of the discussion, he clutched my hand and later on attempted to spread his hand to other parts of my body with sexual intention. Realising that his intentions were not the discussion regarding the film and with sexual intent, I had to escape from the flat and return to the hotel where I was staying," she said in the complaint.

The actor said in the mail that she shared her bitter experience with scriptwriter Joshy Joseph. "As I was not given the travelling ticket for my return journey, I was compelled to seek the help of Joshy Joseph," she said.

She said that since she hailed from Kolkata, West Bengal, she was unable to pursue this matter any further to prosecute Ranjith for the offence attracting sections 354 & 354 B of the Indian Penal Code at the time of the commission of crime.

After the Hema Committee report was published, Mitra opened up about her bitter experience with Ranjith levelling allegations of sexual misbehaviour.

"Certain comments from the public functionaries also were brought to my notice and the response would show that a written complaint is necessary to register a crime. As the conduct of Ranjith constituted the commission of a cognizable offence, a written complaint is not a prerequisite, as I am told, following the judgment of the Supreme Court. In view of the public stand taken by the public functionaries in the State of Kerala, that a written complaint is a prerequisite, I am lodging this complaint by way of email," the complaint noted.