Bhagyalakshmi files police complaint after receiving threat call for supporting WCC

Ernakulam: Dubbing artist and actor Bhagyalakshmi on Monday filed a complaint with the DGP and the City Police Commissioner after she received a threat call warning her against associating with the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

"I got a call, in which the person on the other end threatened to come to my home and assault me if I supported WCC or spoke out against male actors," she said. Bhagyalakshmi also lodged a complaint with the Cyber Cell Deputy Commissioner citing the incident.

"I provided the phone number of the caller to the Hi-Tech Cell also. An officer from there later informed me that the number was registered in Andhra Pradesh and the call was made over the internet. The official suggested that someone from Kerala might have hired another person to make the call," she said.

Bhagyalakshmi mentioned that this was the first time she had received such threats. "Earlier today, I spoke to a news channel about the 2017 actor-assault case. Perhaps that triggered someone. But I don't know who is behind this call or their motive," she added.

Bhagyalakshmi also urged women who have come forward with sexual harassment allegations against men in the film industry to file formal complaints with the police. "Many people hesitate to take legal action because the incidents happened years ago and they don't have evidence. However, I encourage them to stay strong, fight and move forward legally. I believe that if we stand firm, the government will also support us," she added.