Mullackal jewellery theft: Man stole imitation ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh, say police

Alappuzha: Alappuzha North Police said the thief who broke into a jewellery shop in Mullackal Street in Alappuzha town on Sunday made away with gold-covered display ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh. The man, who stole from Guru Jewellery by breaking open the ceiling, will be caught soon, a police officer said.

“We have identified the person by checking the CCTVs in the area and traced him to the national highway. Further probe is being carried out. Soon, he will land in the police net,” the official said.

As the thief made away imitation ornaments, the officer said he was not an inexperienced criminal. “The person who committed the crime seems to be relatively inexperienced,” the officer said. “That being said, he isn't a novice either. He has taken the ornaments that were put on display at the shop. These were meant for customers to choose the designs they wanted to purchase,” the official said.

While the original gold ornaments are worth Rs 10.5 lakh, their imitation designs put on display are worth Rs 2 lakh, police said. “It seems the thief was unaware of this. He had committed the theft expertly, but seems to be not skilled enough to recognise imitation jewellery from the original ornaments,” the official said.

Police suspect the person was from Kerala but not a local resident. “He came from outside to carry out the theft. We have traced him till the highway. Further CCTV footage is being checked. He is not a migrant worker, but is from Kerala itself,” the officer said.