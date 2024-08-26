Police register case against Ranjith on Sreelekha Mitra’s sexual abuse complaint

Ernakulam: The Kerala police on Monday registered a case against director Ranjith Balakrishnan following a complaint by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra, alleging sexual abuse.

Ranjith has been charged under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty, relevant to the time of the alleged crime. Sreelekha filed the plaint via email with the Kochi city police commissioner earlier in the day.



The investigation will be led by Coastal Superintendent of Police (SP) G Poonkuzhali. The probe team had planned to record statements from both Mitra and director Joshy Joseph, who was listed as a witness in the case, as soon as possible, said sources.

The alleged incident took place in 2009 at the DD Flats, Kadavanthra, Kochi. After the Hema Committee report was published, Mitra opened up about her bitter experience with Ranjith levelling allegations of sexual misbehaviour.

"I was invited to act in the film ‘Palerimanikkam’ directed by Ranjith. As part of the discussion, I was called to the flat in which he was staying at Kaloor-Kadavanthra, Kochi. During the course of the discussion, he clutched my hand and later on attempted to spread his hand to other parts of my body with sexual intention. Realising that his intentions were not the discussion regarding the film and with sexual intent, I had to escape from the flat and return to the hotel where I was staying," she said in the complaint.

The actor said in the mail that she shared her bitter experience with scriptwriter Joshy Joseph. "As I was not given the travelling ticket for my return journey, I was compelled to seek the help of Joshy Joseph," she said. Ranjith resigned as the Chairman of the Kerala State Film Academy on Sunday following intense protests from the Opposition.