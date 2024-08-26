Wayanad landslides: Heavy rain, fog hamper search operations

Wayanad: A special team returned from the Mundakkai - Chooralmala landslide area due to heavy rain and fog. Hampered by the adverse weather conditions, the team plans to resume the search operation on another day.

The search was scheduled in the Anadikkappu-Soochipara area, where six skeletal remains were found during a previous search operation. However, the thick fog and rain significantly reduced visibility, making it impossible to proceed. Due to the persistent unfavourable weather conditions, the search had to be called off the other day as well.

The search operation involved teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, Forest Department, and volunteers working in different groups. The district administration organised the special search following a special request from the relatives.