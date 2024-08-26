UP government to donate Rs 10 cr for rebuilding Wayanad: Kerala Governor's office

Uttar Pradesh government will donate Rs 10 crore for relief and rehabilitation efforts in landslide-hit Wayanad, announced the office of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The Raj Bhavan said in a note that Governor Khan had requested UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contribute. In a letter issued to the Governor, Adityanath wrote that his government and the people of Uttar Pradesh stand beside Kerala in this difficult time.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has granted a humble contribution of Rs 10 crore toward the relief and rehabilitation efforts made by the government of Kerala," wrote Adityanath.

The July 30 landslides devastated the villages of Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad. Official records put the fatalities at 231 while at least 119 still missing.

The Mohan Yadav government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 20 crore to Kerala. The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have released Rs 10 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. The government of Maharashtra also announced Rs 10 crore to Kerala.

The Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka has promised to build 100 houses for those who lost their homes in the landslides.