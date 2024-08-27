Make sure your pets are enumerated. Kerala's 21st Livestock Census begins on Sept 2

Thiruvananthapuram: The 21st Livestock Census will be conducted in Kerala from September 2. The four-month exercise will extend till December 31. The minister for Animal Husbandry, J Chinchurani, said that over 3,500 enumerators had been recruited for the purpose from within the Department.

The objective of the massive four-month exercise is to collect data on livestock and poultry from the over 1.6 crore households in Kerala and submit the refined information to the Centre. The minister will inaugurate the state-level training programme at the Thiruvananthapuram District Panchayat hall on August 29. On August 31, two days before the start of the census operations, district-level trainings will also be carried out.

Livestock census began in the country in 1919, during the British rule. Ever since, the census has been held every five years. The last census was held in 2019. The census will be held in all local body wards in Kerala.

The Livestock Census has five objectives. One, data collection. The primary aim is to get a comprehensive picture of the livestock population in Kerala, and this would include collecting details like breed, age and gender of the livestock and also people engaged in livestock rearing and their incomes.

Two, the information collected from the census will be used to devise strategies and plans for the further development of the livestock sector. Also, the data would provide an assessment of existing projects in the sector and throw light on the challenges. The information, which will be collected at the district, taluk, panchayat and ward levels will also strengthen planning at the local level.

Three, the data will be analysed to understand existing trends in the sector. Areas that require intervention will be revealed.

Four, the information acquired from the census will determine fund distribution and service requirements. Five, the data will be used to get assistance from international bodies like the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

All the information will be collected using a new mobile app created for the purpose. In addition to all manner of domesticated animals and poultry from chicken, ducks, drakes, fowls and turkeys to rabbits, exotic cattle like Jersey and Holstein Friesian, goats, sheep, buffaloes, horses, donkeys, pigs and even domestic elephants and also the uses to which they are put, the census will also collect details of all livestock-related household and other enterprises like slaughter houses, meat shops, meat processing units, dairy and poultry farms, and hatcheries.

Even migratory pastoral groups that move from place to place rearing and selling animals and animal products will also be brought under the census exercise. Stray cattle and stray dogs will also be enumerated.