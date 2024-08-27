Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi, discusses central support for Wayanad rehabilitation

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to discuss various issues, including the Wayanad rehabilitation package. He requested central assistance for the rehabilitation of those affected by the Wayanad landslide and submitted a detailed memorandum.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister's residence. Earlier on August 10, Modi visited the disaster-affected areas in Wayanad, assured all possible assistance and requested the state government to submit a detailed memorandum. The Chief Minister's meeting with the PM occurred 15 days after the latter's visit to Wayanad, in light of the fact that no central assistance had been announced since the visit.

"CM of Kerala, Shri @pinarayivijayan, met PM @narendramodi," the PMO stated on its X handle. A photo released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Thiruvananthapuram showed the Chief Minister presenting an idol of Lord Sree Padmanabha Swamy to the Prime Minister.

(With PTI Inputs)