Actor files sexual assault complaint against Baburaj, 'Odiyan' director Shrikumar

Kochi: A woman actor has lodged a complaint against actor Baburaj and filmmaker VA Shrikumar, alleging that they sexually assaulted her while she was working as a junior artist in the Malayalam film industry. She informed Manorama News that she sent the complaint to DIG Ajitha Beegum via email.

"Baburaj denied my allegations against him on Monday. So, I decided to file a complaint with the Special Investigation Team. DIG Ajitha Beegum, who is part of the team, contacted me on Monday. Currently, I am in Gujarat. As I am unable to travel to Kerala soon, I filed the complaint via email," said the actor.

"The offenders know my identity, so I don't think it is necessary to reveal it publicly," she added. She also stated that she was compelled to leave the film industry due to ongoing sexual harassment.

On Monday, she accused Baburaj of sexually assaulting her at his residence in Aluva in 2019. She further alleged that director Shrikumar sexually assaulted her after inviting her to a hotel room under the pretense of discussing a film role.

Rejecting the allegations, Baburaj, an office bearer in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A), claimed it was an attempt by vested interests in the film industry to prevent him from becoming A.M.M.A general secretary, replacing Siddique, who resigned on Sunday amid similar charges.