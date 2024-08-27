Kalpetta: In the aftermath of the landslide that devastated the Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages in Wayanad, a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) team initiated a comprehensive study across the affected regions. According to Prof R Pradeep Kumar, head of the PDNA team and director of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), the study aims to be thorough and scientific.

During a discussion involving the National and State Disaster Management Authorities, elected representatives, district administration, and other key departments, Prof Kumar emphasised the importance of accurately assessing the impact on infrastructure, the economy, human lives and the post-disaster needs of the district.

"The team plans to conduct a study encompassing all aspects of the disaster. Assistance will be extended to all those affected, and both medium- and long-term measures will be initiated," he said. The primary goal of the PDNA is to assess the damage caused by the landslides and to develop a recovery and reconstruction strategy, including estimating the financial costs across impacted sectors.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran called for comprehensive monitoring of all sectors related to the landslide. "A broad perspective is essential when providing compensation. When assessing the damages, the actual losses should be accurately determined instead of relying on old criteria. The magnitude of this disaster is unprecedented in the state's history," he said.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of addressing the livelihood of affected residents, particularly those running small-scale ventures. He stressed that the government's vision is to ensure an inclusive rehabilitation process. "Suggestions for establishing a township to rehabilitate the victims should be brought forward. The state government is placing significant importance on this study," he added.

Dr Shekhar Kuriakose, member secretary of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), presented an overview of the actions taken since the landslide occurred, detailing the scale of the disaster, the damages sustained, and the systems currently in place to address the aftermath.

The PDNA team will continue its work across different areas of the region until August 31. A team from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is also stationed in the region to provide technical support and guidance.

T Sidhique MLA, District Collector Dr Meghasree, District Panchayat President Samshad Marakkar, and Sub-Collector Misal Sagar Bharat were among the participants.

The PDNA exercise is a mandatory step for receiving central funds for recovery and reconstruction. After its assessment, the state will compile a detailed report and submit it to the NDMA, which will then forward it to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).