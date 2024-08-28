Shirur: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the state government will continue the search for Arjun, a truck driver from Kozhikode. "The dredger required for the operation will be brought from Goa and the government will cover the Rs 1 crore expense for it, " the CM added.



The decision followed a meeting in Bengaluru between Siddaramaiah and Arjun’s brother-in-law Jithin, Manjeshwaram MLA A K M Asharaf and Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan. “Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to expedite the search procedures,” said Raghavan. Arjun’s family will also meet Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who oversees the state disaster management department, around 10 pm.

A private agency in Karwar has quoted Rs 96 lakhs for the dredging work. The district disaster management authority has agreed to disburse Rs 50 lakhs, while the remaining Rs 40 lakhs will be provided by the Karnataka government. However, the exact date for the search operation to begin remains unconfirmed.

Arjun went missing on July 16 after a massive landslide happened on the National Highway 66 near Shirur in Ankola. He was en route to Kerala from Karnataka with a truckload of wood when the incident happened.