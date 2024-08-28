Thiruvananthapuram: More women are coming forward with sexual assault complaints against several men including prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry following the release of the Hema Committee report. Police registered a total of 17 cases over the sexual assault allegations.

The latest complaint was filed by Sonia Malhar who played a supporting role in several films. In her complaint, she alleged that an actor groped her in a film set in 2013. Manorama News reported that she lodged her complaint with the DGP after giving a statement to the Special Investigation Team. The name of the actor is not revealed to the public yet. Sonia took the surprising move after claiming that she was not interested in any legal action. On Tuesday, she appealed to the media and public to stop linking actor Jayasurya to her allegations.



Till Tuesday night, police received 17 complaints. Among these complainants, a few are the women who never made any revelations either before the media or the Hema Committee. Hence, it is assumed that more women will lodge complaints in the coming days. Special Investigation Team head IG G Sparjan Kumar said that a separate team would be assigned to investigate each complaint.

Meanwhile, the SIT will officially record the statement of actor Minu Muneer who filed a complaint against seven including actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu. On Tuesday, police slapped rape charges against actor Siddique over actor Revathy Sampath's complaint.

Actors Baburaj, directors Ranjith, Thulasidas and VA Shrikumar are the other VIPS who are facing sexual assault allegations.

SIT to quiz director Ranjith

Sources close to the police department hinted that the coastal AIG Poonkuzhali who is a member of the SIT would interrogate director Ranjith who is accused of misbehaving with Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra. The SIT has already recorded the confidential statement of Mitra after she lodged a complaint with Kochi police.