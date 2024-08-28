On the trail of major MDMA bust, Kerala Police uncover drug manufacturing lab in Hyderabad

Thrissur: Following up on a significant MDMA bust in Kerala, the Ollur Police in Thrissur uncovered a synthetic drug manufacturing lab in Hyderabad.

Six men have been arrested, including Telangana native Kaukattla Mehender Reddy, who, according to the investigating officer Benny Jacob, was "the key intermediary of MDMA distribution in South India".

On July 2, the Ollur Police seized more than 2 kilograms of MDMA, worth around Rs 2 crores, during a vehicle inspection jointly conducted by Thrissur City DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force) and a team led by Sub Inspector Baiju K C. The drug, in powder and pill forms, was seized from the car of Kannur native Fasil. The police also seized a separate stash of MDMA from Fasil's rented place in Aluva. The total seizure was 2.4 kg.

Thrissur City Police Chief R Ilango set up a special team to uncover the source of the drugs, which led to Biju, a native of Kannur. The unit led by Ollur SHO Benny Jacob arrested Biju from Gonikoppa in Kodagu. Later, the investigators arrested Bengaluru native Somaiah and Andhra Pradesh native Ramarao from Bengaluru. The state police learnt that Somaiah and Ramarao were among the major suppliers of the highly potent synthetic drug to Kerala.

Sealed packets containing MDMA seized by the Ollur Police. Photo: Special arrangement

Further interrogations led the investigators to Hyderabad, where the role of Mehender Reddy, a resident of Arukulangara in Ranga Reddy in Telangana, was revealed to them. The MDMA produced in Hyderabad was taken to Bengaluru and then to Kerala, the police said. The owner of the lab, Ishukapalli Venkata Narasimha Raju, was also arrested with the permission of a court. The police said that forensic experts verified the chemicals seized from the lab in Hyderabad.

Details of those in custody: Fasil from Kuthuparamba in Kannur; Biju from Naravoor Desam, Kavindathazha, Kuthuparamba, Kannur; Somaiah from Virajpet, Bengaluru; Ishukapalli Venkata Narasimha Raju from Kukatpally KPHB Colony, Hyderabad; Ramarao from Pillarikuppam Desam, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh and Kaukattla Mehender Reddy from Arukulangara, Ranga Reddy district, Telangana.

Ollur Inspector Ajeesh A conducted the initial investigation. The investigation team led by Benny Jacob comprised Sub-Inspectors Baiju K C, Fiyaz, Rakesh, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Pratheesh, Jivan, and civil police officers M S Likhesh, K B Vipindas, Anil Kumar, Abhish Antony, Akhil Vishnu, and Vaishakh.