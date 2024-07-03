One of Kerala's biggest drug bust: Kannur man arrested with 2.4 kg MDMA in Thrissur

Thrissur: A man was arrested with 2.43 kg of MDMA at PR Padi in Thrissur on Wednesday, which according to the Kerala Police is one of the biggest seizures of the banned drug in the state. A team of Ollur Police and anti-narcotic officers intercepted the accused, Fazil, a native of Kannur. The market value of the seized drug is around Rs 1.5 crore.

At least 1.9 kg of MDMA was seized from Fazil's apartment in Aluva, and 500 gm from his car. The drugs were in powder and pill forms. The car has been seized.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the drugs were being transported from Bengaluru for distribution in Kerala. Thrissur District Police Chief R Ilango said Fazil's inter-state connections are under investigation. Ilango also mentioned that Fazil has cases against him in Kerala and Karnataka.