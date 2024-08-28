Kerala govt to distribute welfare pension from Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will start the distribution of welfare pensions from Thursday. According to reports, the government issued an order on Tuesday sanctioning funds for the welfare pension. It is learnt that arrears of two months would be settled in September ahead of Onam.



Beneficiaries of the social security and welfare pension schemes are entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 1600. As the distribution of the pension was interrupted in May 2023 due to a financial crunch, the government has to settle arrears of five months.

Among the 62 lakh beneficiaries, all those who completed the mustering (submission of life certificates) process will receive the pension. The amount will be transferred to the bank accounts of those who registered the details with the government and others will receive the amount through co-operative societies.