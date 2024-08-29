Names of big whales in Hema Commission report shrouded in darkness: Writer Padmanabhan

Thiruvananthapuram: Writer T Padmanabhan said on Thursday that the names of bigwigs mentioned in the Hema Commission report are hiding in the dark. He said the administration sat on the report for 4.5 years.

"Though the government may portray it is with the survivors, the truth is quite the contrary. Several pages of the report are shrouded in darkness. It contains details and statements about the biggest whales of the Malayalam film industry. The 'icons' whose names are doing the rounds now are the ones who spilt out of the few pieces of paper that came out," he said.