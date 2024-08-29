Wayanad: A month since the massive landslides in Wayanad, the district administration has appeared circumspect with its evacuation measures despite moderate rainfall.

Even though Wayanad recorded a moderate rainfall of 64 mm on August 29 (Thursday), the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an evacuation alert for dwellers of low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert (between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm) for Wayanad on August 29.

The administration had been criticised for allegedly delaying evacuation from landslide-prone Mundakkai and Punchirimattam on July 29, hours before the regions were devastated by multiple landslides claiming more than 200 lives and hundreds missing.

On July 29, the district administration reportedly failed to issue evacuation measures despite the regions receiving over 570 mm of rainfall in the 48 hours preceding the landslides.

“Heavy rain has been received in isolated zones in the last few days. As there is an orange alert in the district tomorrow (August 30), there is a possibility of heavy rain at various places tonight and tomorrow,” reads the latest alert from the DDMA.

The authority has instructed those in low-lying areas to shift to relief camps and contact their respective ward members or village-level officers in an emergency.

On July 29, Onmanorama reported landslide-prone areas in Wayanad receiving torrential rainfall. The stream that originated from Punchirimattam, lying above Mundakkai, had witnessed a sudden surge in water level. The report also warned that a landslide in Wayanad could lead to flash floods in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

The district administration had cautioned people on the banks of rivers in the lower reaches of Banasura Sagar Dam after the Dam Safety Authority issued a red alert heralding the raising of shutters to release the excess water. However, those in other landslide-prone areas were sent an alert via WhatsApp at 10.35 pm. A red alert from the IMD came at 6 am on July 30, when multiple landslides had wiped out significant parts of Punchirimattam, Mundakki and Chooralmala. The Meppadi panchayat took some evasive measures despite the moderate nature of the alert on July 29.