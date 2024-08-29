Kasaragod man falls into 65-ft-deep well, fished out alive and unhurt by rescue personnel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 29, 2024 02:56 PM IST
After more than an hour, Fire and Rescue personnel from Kanhangad, 25km away, pulled Sunil Kumar out, alive and unhurt. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kasaragod: Birikulam, a village in Kasaragod's Kinanur-Karinthalam panchayat, had an edgy Wednesday night, when a 35-year-old man fell into a 65-feet-deep well.

After more than an hour, Fire and Rescue personnel from Kanhangad, 25 km away, pulled Sunil Kumar out, alive and unhurt. Residents are not just baffled by his unscathed escape but also because he fell into a well with a knee-high parapet around it, which was 10m away from his road.

According to residents, Kumar alighted from a passenger bus around 7 pm at Birikulam. "In 10 minutes, I got a call from Manu Marar saying he was hearing strange sounds from his well in the backyard of his house," said Anil Kumar, a pick-up driver at Birikulam.

"Immediately, Sunil's elder brother Sudeesh, who was with us, said it could be his brother," he said. They rushed to the well and confirmed it was Sunil and that he was safe. He managed to park himself on a ring of the well and called for help. The bottom of the well had a suranga – a narrow horizontal tunnel to extract water – which maintained the water level at about a man's height. "Otherwise, he would have drowned," he said.

The residents called the police and the Fire and Rescue personnel, who arrived with long ropes and rescue nets. In an hour, they pulled him out.

Sunil Kumar used to run a mobile accessory shop many years ago before he went to Japan looking for a job. "He returned looking at everything. Today, he leads an aloof life," said Anil.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA