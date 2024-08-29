Siddique approaches court seeking copies of FIR, plaint over sexual assault case

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Siddique on Thursday approached the Thiruvananthapuram Class-I Magistrate Court seeking copies of the complaint and the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him over the sexual assault allegations of a female colleague. The collection of secret statements from the complainant is currently underway.



Meanwhile, police have obtained evidence that Siddique resided at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram during the crime period mentioned in the actor’s complaint. Hotel records show Siddique checked in on January 28, 2016, proving the plaint that the time of the incident was either January or February.

The police have collected records of Siddique’s stay, the actor’s entries in the hotel’s visitor register, and documents related to the film preview. Statements from hotel staff who were present during that time and the actor's parents have been recorded. The statements of drivers and those who attended the preview will also be collected. The film preview occurred at the Nila Theater on January 28, 2016, the same day Siddique stayed at the Mascot Hotel. The complaint alleged that the actor was called to the hotel on the day of the preview and was harassed.

The Museum Police have registered a case against Siddique for rape charges under sections 376 and 506 of the IPC. Following the allegations, Siddique resigned as General Secretary of the 'AMMA' organization. The actor alleged that she was harassed by Siddique and that several other friends had similar experiences with him.

According to the complainant, Siddique contacted her through social media. "After the preview show of the film Sukhamaayirikkatte, I was called to the Mascot Hotel for a discussion. I was 21 years old at the time. It was there that I was sexually assaulted. He locked me in. I managed to escape from there," said the complainant.