Failure to establish ICC on film sets to draw Rs 50,000 fine

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government is considering the urgent implementation of a rule that will penalize those who fail to establish an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on film sets. Under the proposed regulation, any failure to constitute an ICC will result in a fine of Rs 50,000.



The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) mandates strict penalties in such cases. While the Act was framed by the central government, it is the responsibility of state governments to formulate the rules for its implementation. The state is also expected to review recommendations from women, including those from the Malayalam film industry, submitted to the State Women’s Commission and the Justice Hema Committee.

Officials have indicated that the new rule will apply not only to film sets but to all workplaces with more than ten employees.

Earlier, various organisations within the Malayalam film industry had assured the Women’s Commission that ICCs would be constituted in all production units as required by law. During the meeting, representatives from the Kerala Film Producers Association, Kerala Film Chamber, AMMA, FEFKA, and MACTA agreed that registration would only be granted after confirming the establishment of an ICC.

Despite these assurances, only a few producers have followed through, and no significant enforcement actions have been taken. Even if a production company establishes an ICC, a separate supervisory committee would be needed to ensure the proper functioning of these units.

Additional requirements under POSH act

- For workplaces with more than ten employees, a senior female employee must be appointed as the president of the ICC. At least half of the Committee members must be women.

- Additionally, one member should be a woman with expertise in women's rights, ideally a female lawyer.

- In cases of sexual harassment where fewer than ten employees work together, complainants can approach the ICC under the jurisdiction of the district collector.