Man arrested for raping three-and-half-year-old daughter in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Mukkom police arrested a man for allegedly raping her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The man (60), a native of Kozhikode town, was charged under sections 64 (rape) and 65 (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS) and with the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

The man had married twice, and the victim was his daughter from his second marriage. He rarely visited his second wife and child and used to harass the girl, said sources.

The anganwadi staff initially noticed that the girl was experiencing mental distress and had some physical difficulties. She promptly informed the Kunnamangalam ICDS officials, who then notified the Mukkom police.

Thamarassery First Class Magistrate Court 2 remanded the accused on Thursday. Mukkom ASI Abdul Rasheed is leading the investigation