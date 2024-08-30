Wayanad man aged 57 sentenced to 40 years for sexually abusing minor girl

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 30, 2024 10:33 PM IST
V V Sainudheen. Photo: Special arrangement

A 57-year-old man from Wayanad was sentenced on Friday to 40.5 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh in a case related to the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The Fast Track Court Judge K A Antony Shellman sentenced Varayante Valappil Veettil V V Sainudheen from Padinjarethara in the district for repeated sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl. The verdict was on a case registered in October 2023.

The initial investigation was conducted by R Biju, the former Station House Officer of Padinjarethara, who submitted the charge sheet to the court.

Sub Inspector Johnny Ligory, Senior civil police officers Anas Ummathur and T Geetha, and Civil Police Officer P U Shamily were part of the investigation team. Special Public Prosecutor Advocate G Babitha appeared for the prosecution. Civil Police Officer P Rameena also helped the special public prosecutor.

