EP Jayarajan to step down as LDF convenor, CPM yet to accept it

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM leader EP Jayarajan expressed his willingness to step down from the post of LDF ( Left Democratic Front) convenor on Saturday. However, the party has not yet accepted his resignation. Jayarajan, who returned to Kannur on Friday night, will not attend the CPM State Secretariat meeting scheduled for Saturday. The CPM State Secretariat is likely to decide on the matter of resignation today.

In April, BJP State Vice-President Sobha Surendran revealed that Jayarajan had met BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, which caused significant dissatisfaction within the front. The CPM central committee member also admitted to meeting Javadekar in the presence of 'Dallal' Nandakumar. Jayarajan stated that Javadekar visited him at his son's flat in Akkulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and insisted that no political discussions occurred during the meeting. He also claimed that a planned conspiracy had been launched against him.