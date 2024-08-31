Youth stabbed to death on moving bus in Kochi

Kochi: In a shocking incident, a bus conductor was stabbed to death onboard a moving bus in broad daylight on Saturday in Kalamassery here. Aneesh Peter (34), a native of Rajakumari in Idukki, was stabbed to death by an unidentified person when the bus in which he worked reached HMT Junction.

The incident happened around 12.30 noon. The assailant, who boarded the bus and confronted Aneesh, allegedly asked, "Will you tease my sister?" He fled the scene immediately after the attack and is on the run.

The assailant allegedly asked Aneesh, "Will you tease my sister?" The Kalamassery police started a probe into the incident. The body of the deceased has been shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, police said.