Kozhikode woman who worked at Bengaluru airport cafe found dead

Kozhikode: A malayali woman was found dead in an apartment in Bengaluru. Valiyaparambath Aswathi (20) from Kallachi near Nadapuram in Kozhikode district was found hanging in her rented accommodation on the Airport Road in Vidya Nagar, Chikkajala.

Aswathi worked at a cafe in the airport, said Anees Mohammed, area secretary of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre's Yelahanka unit. Chikkajala Police have registered a case for unnatural death. Aswathy's mortal remains were sent to Kozhikode after completing the procedures.