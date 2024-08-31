Even as opposition leaders in Kerala have vehemently called for the resignation of CPM's actor MLA M Mukesh over multiple sexual assault allegations, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has a different view.

Talking to CNN-News18, Tharoor said Mukesh was "probably within his right to stand up and try and clear his name".

The Thiruvananthapuram MP feels the mass resignation of the office bearers of the Mohanlal-led Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) was justified. Still, the same couldn't apply to Mukesh, even though he is a member of the film organisation.



"Those who had positions in AMMA and were implicated definitely had to resign, and they have done so. The secretary (Siddique) was named in a couple of charges. But also, others who may not have been named or blamed have to take moral responsibility because they presided over an iniquitous system; that's one thing.

"When an individual, who does not have a position of authority in the system has been charged, he has every right to defend himself if he doesn't admit the truth and face an enquiry or a court case or whatever," Tharoor said. Mukesh had sidestepped media queries about the allegation against Siddique, claiming he, being a mere member of the organisation, could not comment on it.

Tharoor recognises the position taken by his party, which has been taking out marches and burning Mukesh in effigy to register its protest. "I understand that many in my party have also called for his resignation, so there is a public thing there. But if he claims that he is innocent and that court trial would prove him innocent, he probably has the right to stand up and try and clear his name. But the process should start, and of course, the police should look into the details of it," Tharoor said.