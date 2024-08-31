'Malayalam is indebted to Mohanlal': CM honours actor amid industry turmoil

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was all praise for actor Mohanlal on Saturday. Calling him an artist who requires no epithets, the CM said Mohanlal has played a significant role in raising Malayalam cinema's popularity and that Malayalam is indebted to him. His remarks came while presenting the veteran actor with the Sreekumaran Thampi Foundation award as part of celebrating the centenary of the poet, lyricist and director.

"A towering figure in Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal is responsible for raising the industry's fame. Malayalam is indebted to Mohanlal. Someone who holds Kerala and its people close to his heart, Mohanlal's humanity deserves a special mention," said the CM.

The praise comes at a time when the Malayalam film industry is faced with a barrage of sexual harassment and rape allegations, which even saw Mohanlal resigning as president of the actors' association AMMA. Earlier today, Mohanlal addressed the crisis to the media for the first time since the Hema Commission report came out. He said he was not part of any power group nor was he aware of the existence of such a nexus in the Malayalam film industry. He further said those who have done wrong should be punished.

Talking about women's safety in the film industry, Pinarayi said women should be able to work without fear everywhere, including in the film industry. "There should be no exceptions or conditions for female artists," he added. Culture Affairs Minister Saji Cherian also attended the event.