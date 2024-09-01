Storm of allegations: Ajith Kumar's ties to smuggling, murder, emulates Dawood Ibrahim, says Left MLA

Malappuram: Having ignited a major controversy by leaking his phone call with Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das, P V Anvar MLA on Sunday in a press meet, claimed that he has leaked phone conversations with several other police officers.

In the leaked phone call, SP Sujith Das had levelled serious allegations against Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Ajith Kumar and discussed alleged interventions by the Chief Minister.

The Nilambur MLA stated, "More such phone calls need to be broadcast. The audio clip was made public out of sheer helplessness. The people of Kerala will understand everything. I had no other option but to expose the true nature of these officials, who should ensure the state's internal law and order. I apologise to the people of Kerala."

Major allegations by Anvar

Anvar claimed that some police officers were engaged in anti-national activities, citing an incident during the Navakerala Sadas when SP Sasidharan allegedly imposed around 11 cases against party workers. Anvar accused a group led by Ajith Kumar of attempting to undermine the party and its government by ignoring reasonable directions from the Chief Minister.

"The police dismissed my allegations against the Opposition Leader as unsubstantiated, trying to make me appear untrustworthy in the eyes of the public. Ajith Kumar is at the peak of criminal behaviour. One might even wonder if Dawood Ibrahim is his role model. The actions he has taken could only be executed by someone familiar with the life story of Dawood Ibrahim," Anvar said.

Anvar claimed to have leaked a phone conversation between Ajith Kumar's wife and another individual, allegedly linked to smuggling rackets. "The woman was supposedly speaking to her brother, but it was actually a smuggler on the other end," Anvar claimed. "I am not bringing the woman into this dispute now."

Anvar also accused the Cyber Cell of having a special team dedicated to leaking the phone calls of every minister, including those of journalists. "It's been over a year since Mami, a trader from Kozhikode, went missing. It's believed he was abducted and killed, but the case hasn't progressed. It’s not going to reach anywhere," he asserted.

He claimed that Sujith Das had connections with the Customs Department before joining the IPS, which helped him intercept gold smuggled through Kozhikode airport. According to Anvar, customs officials would allow smugglers to pass and tip off the police waiting outside. "If customs officials catch a smuggler, they can't take even a gold biscuit due to CCTV surveillance. Outside, however, things are different. If there are 25 biscuits, the team takes at least 10. The rest is given to customs," Anvar alleged.

"Ajith Kumar is on his way to jail, and so is Sujith Das. The Chief Minister will have to bear all the blame," Anvar claimed. "The CM handles as many as 29 portfolios. His trusted aides are digging his political grave. Political Secretary P. Sasi has failed to prevent this. The Malappuram SP is cunning, and Sasi hasn't fulfilled his duty. I met Sasi several times regarding issues in Malappuram and gave him letters, but nothing happened."

"The Chief Minister is like a father to me. They attempt to trap him, and I am trying to prevent this as his son. I am fighting against a group of gangsters, risking my life. Mr. Ajith Kumar has committed murders.

''I will disclose those details later, but P. Sasi must know something about this. Indira Gandhi was killed by her own security guards. Should I leave the CM to a similar fate? No, I won't. Either I will be eliminated, or I will expose everything. I have spent a lot of money gathering these details, and I've even recruited some people to help. I will continue this fight as long as I am alive," Anvar added.

He also accused District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) officers of being "notorious criminals" and alleged that Sujith Das had taken leave to destroy evidence.

"Let the party decide on P Sasi's fate and investigate whether Sasi is involved in the conspiracy with Sujith Das. The political secretary of the CM is a State Committee member of the party. I don’t know if Ajith Kumar is acting with P Sasi's consent," Anvar said.

Anvar concluded his statement by saying, ''I saw an IPS officer near my house at 8 am. I will not stop, even if the sky falls down. In one conversation, Sujith Das is heard saying that Ajith Kumar will kill people if necessary.

''A significant number of officials are eager to expose these irregularities. I will submit a detailed report to the Chief Minister once everything settles down. I will also file an application to form a Special Investigation Team to probe these issues under his supervision.