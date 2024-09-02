Kerala CM orders probe against Ajith Kumar, position as Law & Order ADGP also at risk

Kottayam: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered an investigation into the accusations levelled against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar in light of allegations by Nilambur MLA PV Anvar. The CM's decision came after a meeting with State Police Chief DGP S Darvesh Sahib at the government guest house in Nattakom here. Sources confirm that ADGP MR Ajith Kumar also met with the Chief Minister in Kottayam. The Chief Minister was in Kottayam to inaugurate the representative session of the Police Association's state conference.

The CM said at the Police Association event that the probe will be led by a top-ranking police official. Ajith Kumar will also be removed from the Law and Order ADGP role.

The chief minister said that the issues that have arisen will be addressed with the utmost seriousness, and any breach of discipline within the police force will not be tolerated at any cost. Vijayan said that the government has always examined issues on their merit, regardless of their origin.



PV Anvar has made serious allegations against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, accusing him of being involved in criminal activities and murders related to gold smuggling. Anvar also alleged that Kumar used the cyber cell to illegally intercept the phones of ministers, prominent political figures, and journalists and that an IPS officer was specifically assigned to this task.

Additionally, Anvar claimed that gold smuggled through Karippur Airport was handled by former Malappuram SP S Sujit Das. Phone conversations between Sujit Das and Anvar have also surfaced. Reports indicate that the Home Department has recommended action against SP Sujith Das for violations of service regulations. A report by DIG Ajitha Beegum on the implications of Anvar's allegations to the police department will also be submitted to the government.

During a press conference, PV Anvar also criticised the Chief Minister's Political Secretary, P Sasi. In response, the CM requested a report from the police chief, leading to the DGP’s direct meeting with the Chief Minister.