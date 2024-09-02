Kannur: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) state chief MV Govindan on Monday said that the party will take MLA P V Anvar's allegations against the home department with utmost seriousness. "CPM will take necessary measures after analysing all aspects of the accusations," he added.



Anvar claimed that there were criminals and murderers in high positions in the Kerala police force. "Law and Order ADGP MR Ajith Kumar is a hardcore criminal, involved in murders related to the infamous Solar case," he said. The MLA also made serious allegations against P Sasi, the political secretary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Current Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujith Das had stolen the smuggled gold seized from the Kozhikode International Airport while being the police chief of Malappuram,” Anvar said. Even though the MLA hadn’t made any direct allegations against the Chief Minister, he gravely alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan failed to know what happened inside his department. "The CM and his government would face the blame for the actions of such officials," Anvar said.

Following these allegations, the CM on Monday ordered a probe against Ajith Kumar after having discussions with DGP S Darvesh Sahib at the guest house at Nattakam, in Kottayam.