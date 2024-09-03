Alappuzha municipality suspends temporary staff accused of stealing necklace from health inspector

Alappuzha: The Alappuzha Municipality council decided on Tuesday to suspend a temporary staff member accused of stealing a gold necklace from a health inspector. The incident happened during a birthday party organised by the Municipality health standing committee chairperson on July 25.

A gold necklace worth 3 sovereigns was stolen from the health inspector during the function. The health inspector registered a formal complaint with the police.

It was later revealed that the necklace was stolen by a temporary staff in Alappuzha Municipality. This came to light when the staff tried to pawn the jewellery. The staff at the shop identified the necklace and immediately alerted the police.

However, upon getting caught, the person returned the necklace to the owner, who then revoked the complaint. The issue was then again raised by the opposition parties last week when the move was made to make this person, affiliated to the CPI(M) party, a permanent staff of the municipality.