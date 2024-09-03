Clamour for PK Sasi’s resignation as KTDC chairman in CPM's Palakkad unit

Palakkad: The CPM district committee on Tuesday urged the state leadership for the resignation of party strongman P K Sasi as the chairman of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC). The committee also demanded Sasi to step down as the chief of Palakkad Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

Earlier, Sasi was removed from all elected positions in the party due to accusations of engaging in divisive activities. That decision was taken during the district secretariat meeting chaired by CPM state secretary M V Govindan. It was later upheld by the state secretariat.

However, Sasi said, "The KTDC chairmanship was given to me by a responsible leadership. I will continue in this position until they decide whether I need to resign."

Sasi faced disciplinary actions from the party following multiple complaints regarding the misuse of funds collected for Universal College under the Mannarkkad Cooperative Education Society. A subsequent investigation also uncovered that Rs 5.49 crore had been raised as shares from cooperative banks controlled by the CPM, without the knowledge of the party leadership.

Sasi, a former MLA from Shoranur, had previously been suspended from the district secretariat for six months after being accused of sexual misconduct involving a woman leader from the DYFI. He was eventually reinstated to both the district committee and the district secretariat.