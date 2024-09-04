Five of family injured as house catches fire in Malappuram; suicide bid suspected

Malappuram: A five-member family suffered burns after their house in Ponnani here caught fire in the wee hours of Wednesday. Saraswathi, son Manikandan, his wife Reena, and their children Anirudhan and Nandana were injured in the flames. It is suspected that a suicide bid led to the fire accident.



Among the five, Manikandan, his wife and mother are in critical condition at Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital.

Neighbours who noticed screams from the house rushed to the scene and rescued the family after breaking the door.

More details are awaited.