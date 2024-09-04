Wayanad landslides: Expert panel to oversee debris clearance in Punnapuzha river, boulders to be used for bank-protection

The state government has constituted a six-member committee to adopt rapid measures for river training and debris clearance of the Punnapuzha river at Meppadi in Wayanad, which was affected by the landslide. The river changed its course during the landslide, breached banks, and flooded the area, leading to massive destruction. As part of river training, the river's flow will be regulated to ensure it runs smoothly without obstructions.



The committee will inspect Punnapuzha throughout the run-out length of the landslide and identify potential obstructions that may hamper the free flow of the river. Areas that need to be cleared of the boulders, cobbles, rubble and debris along the river course and its tributaries will be identified. The team will also explore the possibility of using the boulders, cobbles, rubble and debris to prevent further erosion of the sides of the river.

The government has also directed the committee to suggest appropriate structural and non-structural (nature-based solutions) river training works for the river course impacted by the landslide. A Strategic Environment Impact Assessment of the river with respect to debris removal will be conducted. The team has been directed to submit their report to the Member Secretary, KSDMA, before September 25.