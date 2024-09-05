Idukki: The district collector has slapped a fine of Rs 7 lakh on a private firm for distributing expired coconut oil to tribal people. The coconut oil from an illegal brand 'Kera Sakti' was included in the government's food kit distributed in June. Shijas P A, owner of Star Foods, which supplied the oil, has been asked to pay the fine within 15 days.



As per the report of Thodupuzha food safety officer, Shijas is facing charges of misbranding and selling substandard product under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006.

After consuming the coconut oil, around 60 families in the tribal colony of Venniyani suffered food poisoning. Many of them were hospitalised. When Manorama News reported the news, the food safety department intervened and organised a medical camp in the colony. Later, samples of the oil were collected and sent for a test at a lab in Kochi.

The test results confirmed that expired and substandard oil packets were distributed to the tribal people. Further investigation revealed that Shijas obtained registration for his firm by using fake details. Registration of the company was also found expired on June 5, 2024. In his statement to the food safety officer, Shijas claimed that coconut oil manufactured in Tamil Nadu was supplied for the tribal people.

After examining the seriousness of the issue, the district collector slapped a fine of Rs 7 lakh on Star Foods. It is learnt that the company had tried to settle the row by promising fresh stock of coconut oil. However, the authorities were forced to send a sample of the oil for a test as the tribal associations called for action, alleging a scam.