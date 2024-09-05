Me Too in Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu get anticipatory bail

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 05, 2024 08:44 PM IST
Kollam MLA and actor Mukesh. Photo: Manorama

Actor and MLA M Mukesh was granted anticipatory bail by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court in a sexual assault case Thursday afternoon.

The Kollam MLA had moved the court against a complaint filed by a female actor with the Maradu Police in Ernakulam. Actor Edavela Babu was also granted bail in a separate case of sexual harassment.
Mukesh had argued that the case was fabricated and aimed at blackmailing him.

Mukesh and Babu are among the famous figures in the Malayalam film industry against whom cases of sexual assault and harassment were filed in the wake of the Hema Commission report that was published in mid-August.
Earlier, the CPM had dropped Mukesh from its committee to formulate a film policy.

