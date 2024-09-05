Thrissur: A woman in Thrissur died of H1N1 infection on Wednesday. The deceased was Meena, 62, a native of Eravu. She had been undergoing treatment at the Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital. The H1N1 flu is sometimes called swine flu. The symptoms include fever, muscle ache, chills and sweats, sore throat, cough and tiredness.
Thrissur woman dies of H1N1 infection
