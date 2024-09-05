Case against VS Chandrasekharan for bid to influence complainant

Kochi: A case has been registered against Congress leader and lawyer VS Chandrasekharan for allegedly attempting to influence the complainant in a sexual assault case against him. The complaint claims that Chandrasekharan tried to sway the young woman actor through a friend. The Nedumbassery police have registered a case against both Chandrasekharan and his friend.



This development comes as the court was set to hear the anticipatory bail pleas of Chandrasekharan, actors Mukesh, and Edavela Babu. The prosecution and ACP PV Baby informed the court of the new allegations, potentially delaying the bail hearing.

Chandrasekharan faces charges under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) in the sexual assault case. He has resigned from his positions as State President of the Indian Lawyers Congress and Chairman of the KPCC Legal Aid Committee following the allegations.