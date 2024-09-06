Kochi: Mystery is looming over the sexual assault complaint filed against Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly as police reportedly found discrepancies in the statement of the complainant woman. The probe team reportedly confirmed that Nivin did not take accommodation in the hotel mentioned by the complainant after 2021. Police also gathered evidence proving the actor's presence in Kochi on the date of the alleged sexual assault in Dubai.

As per the complaint, Nivin and five others drugged and raped the woman at a hotel in Dubai in November and December 2023. However, police reportedly got information that the complainant did not visit Dubai during the November-December period. In order to confirm this, police will examine the complainant's travel records. Details will be collected from the hotel authorities as well.

Nivin Pauly had rubbished the allegations against him and filed a complaint with DGP S Darvesh Sahib seeking a probe.

Oonukal police in Kochi booked the actor and five others after receiving a complaint from a 40-year-old woman. Nivin Pauly is named as the sixth accused, while producer A K Sunil is the second accused. A woman named Shreya is listed as the first accused. Binu, Basheer and Kuttan are the remaining accused. Police slapped charges including rape, sexual assault, trespass and criminal intimidation against the accused.