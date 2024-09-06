Nivin Pauly did not visit Dubai hotel mentioned in sexual assault complaint in 2023: Police

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2024 12:41 PM IST Updated: September 06, 2024 01:21 PM IST
Nivin Pauly played an actor Nithin Molly in 'Varshangalkku Shesham'. Photo | Instagram

Kochi: Mystery is looming over the sexual assault complaint filed against Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly as police reportedly found discrepancies in the statement of the complainant woman. The probe team reportedly confirmed that Nivin did not take accommodation in the hotel mentioned by the complainant after 2021. Police also gathered evidence proving the actor's presence in Kochi on the date of the alleged sexual assault in Dubai.

As per the complaint, Nivin and five others drugged and raped the woman at a hotel in Dubai in November and December 2023. However, police reportedly got information that the complainant did not visit Dubai during the November-December period. In order to confirm this, police will examine the complainant's travel records. Details will be collected from the hotel authorities as well. 

Nivin Pauly had rubbished the allegations against him and filed a complaint with DGP S Darvesh Sahib seeking a probe.

Oonukal police in Kochi booked the actor and five others after receiving a complaint from a 40-year-old woman. Nivin Pauly is named as the sixth accused, while producer A K Sunil is the second accused. A woman named Shreya is listed as the first accused. Binu, Basheer and Kuttan are the remaining accused. Police slapped charges including rape, sexual assault, trespass and criminal intimidation against the accused.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA