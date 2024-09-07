CCTV in school staffroom 'misused': Human Rights Commission seeks govt's explanation

Kottayam: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has sought an explanation from the government on framing guidelines for installing CCTV cameras in schools. The rights panel's intervention followed a controversy over CCTV cameras installed at the Government Higher Secondary School in Changanassery. The director of general education has been asked to submit the explanation in three weeks.



The controversies that followed the installation of CCTV cameras in the staffroom of the Changanassery school, and the transfers of teachers have sparked a debate in Kerala.

Following the row, the Human Rights Commission received complaints, seeking a directive against setting up cameras that would intrude into the privacy of teachers and students. The complainants also pointed out that the school had discarded the rights panel's September 13, 2017 order against installing CCTV cameras in classrooms.

Controversies that have been smouldering in the school became public after five women teachers were transferred to northern districts. They were transferred alleging serious dereliction of duty. Earlier, one of the transferred teachers complained against the former principal, saying she had been overburdened with work.

However, the transfer order said the teachers had neglected their duties, including teaching the students. The transfer issue reached the court after teachers' organisations opposed the order. The five teachers are still working at the Changanassery school after the court issued a stay on the order.

The camera row

The teachers and their organisations opposed the transfer order, saying it was an act of vengeance. One of the lady teachers had complained to the rights panel that the cameras installed in the staff room were being misused. The complaint also said the CCTV cameras were connected to a monitor in the principal's room.

A separate complaint was made to the Women's Commission also. Based on the complaint by lady teachers, the chairperson of the commission visited the school on April 17. The commission found that the cameras could be zoomed to capture images with clarity.

The Women's Commission opined that the cameras breached the privacy of teachers, and hence, they should be uninstalled. The authorities, however, did not remove the cameras despite the commission's recommendation, teachers' organisations alleged. The organisations also alleged that the order to transfer five teachers was issued in retaliation to the complaint submitted to the commission.