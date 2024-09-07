PV Anvar switches target, says Ajith Kumar met RSS leader for VD Satheesan

Malappuram: Nilambur MLA PV Anvar fired a fresh salvo of allegations on Friday, claiming that VD Satheesan had deep links with the RSS. He alleged that ADGP MR Ajith Kumar’s meeting with RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale in Thrissur was on behalf of the Opposition Leader. He further alleged that Satheesan hurriedly convened an emergency press conference accusing Ajith Kumar after realising that Anvar had obtained this information.



Anvar also accused Satheesan of trying to deflect attention from an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the Punarjani case by blaming the Chief Minister for sending the ADGP to meet with the RSS leader. The MLA made these allegations after giving a statement to DIG Thomson Jose of the Thrissur Range at the Malappuram Guest House on his complaint to the Chief Minister. Punarjani is a flood rehabilitation scheme implemented in Satheesan's Paravur constituency. Allegations had surfaced claiming that Satheesan illegally received foreign aid for the project.

"Satheesan is about to get caught. If he hasn’t committed fraud, let him write to the ED and request an investigation. I challenge him to do so. I will be honest and reveal everything during my testimony, handing over all the evidence. I am gathering more proof as we speak," Anvar said.

The MLA claimed Satheesan is attempting to shift the blame for the ADGP-RSS meeting onto Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Anvar accused the ADGP of having ties with both the RSS and the UDF, asserting that they are creating issues to harm the government and the Left. He also alleged that the ADGP sabotaged the investigation into the Punarjani case against Satheesan.

Satheesan made the accusation on August 22, following claims that the ADGP had tapped his phone. Anvar alleged that the emergency press conference was convened at the behest of the ADGP. "If P Sasi questions the relationship between Satheesan and the ADGP during the testimony, I will reveal everything. I will hand over all the evidence I have against the ADGP to the investigation team," Anvar said.

Anvar also mentioned that he continues to receive evidence via a new WhatsApp number he shared to collect complaints against the police. He claimed to have received around 200 pieces of information through the number, alleging that 10 per cent of the police force in the district consists of criminals handling complaints. Anvar said that all the complaints received through WhatsApp would be verified by party members, and if found credible, they would be forwarded to the Chief Minister.