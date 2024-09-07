RSS leader Jayakumar confirms ADGP Ajith Kumar was his classmate

Kottayam: As the controversy surrounding ADGP M R Ajith Kumar's meeting with RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS Pracharak Jayakumar has confirmed to Manorama that Ajith Kumar was indeed his classmate.

“Ajith Kumar has told me everything; whatever he said is true. I have no objections to what he has shared. Perhaps Ajith Kumar will speak to the media, but I cannot. I have my limitations as an RSS Pracharak," Jayakumar stated.

When asked where they studied together, Jayakumar refrained from providing details, reiterating his inability to speak to the media due to his position within the RSS. It was, however, revealed that Jayakumar drove the car in which the ADGP travelled to meet Dattatreya Hosabale.

Earlier, RSS Uttarakhand Prantha Karyavahak P N Easwaran had denied any meeting between the ADGP and Hosabale. However, with the ADGP now acknowledging the meeting, RSS leaders have been compelled to concede that it did indeed take place.

Ajith Kumar had informed the Chief Minister’s office that his meeting with the RSS leader was a personal visit arranged at the invitation of his former classmate. The meeting took place at Paramekkavu Vidya Mandir in May 2023 during an RSS-organized camp. The opposition has alleged that the purpose of this meeting was to conspire to disrupt the Thrissur Pooram festival.

Who is Jayakumar?

Jayakumar, a native of Kaimanam in Thiruvananthapuram, hails from a family with Congress affiliations. His involvement with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) began during his engineering studies, and he later relocated to Bengaluru. Jayakumar has since risen to the position of General Secretary of Vijnana Bharati, the RSS’s science and technology wing, and is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, their association began before Modi became Prime Minister. Jayakumar also shares a strong connection with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Under the BJP's tenure, Jayakumar has been tasked with shaping the RSS’s science and technology policies. As part of the Sangh Parivar’s efforts to strengthen its presence in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Jayakumar has been appointed Sampark Pramukh, with the mission of establishing a stronger foothold for the RSS in these two southern states.