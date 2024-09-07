Tribal youth’s mysterious death at Kozhikode MCH: Family takes Crime Branch to court

Kalpetta: The family of Viswanathan, a tribal youth from Adalede, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on February 11 last year, has approached the Principal District and Sessions Court, Kunnamangalam, challenging the closure report submitted by the Crime Branch. They have also demanded a thorough re-investigation into the death.



Viswanathan, who was at the hospital accompanying his wife for her delivery, was questioned by a mob, including security staff, in connection with a theft case. The mob allegedly subjected him to brutal mental and physical torture. Various Dalit-tribal organisations claimed that Viswanathan may have taken his life due to the torture, while others suspect he may have been beaten to death and hanged from a tree. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes had strongly criticised the police for their lax investigation, putting the state government under pressure. The case was later handed over to the Crime Branch.

In their petition, Viswanathan’s brother Vinod and his mother Sarada expressed dissatisfaction with the findings of the Crime Branch's closure report. They alleged that the investigation team had refused to record the statements of the victim’s relatives and had failed to review CCTV footage from the area. They added that the security staff at the hospital were also not interrogated.

The Crime Branch’s closure report, submitted to the court in January, concluded that Viswanathan's suicide was not related to mental anguish from the theft allegations, public interrogation, or the alleged beatings, as the family had claimed. The report suggested that he may have taken his own life for personal reasons. The investigation team, led by DySP Abdul Wahab, stated that they found no evidence to support the claims of a public trial or physical and mental torture.

The family also alleged that when Viswanathan’s mother-in-law tried to file a complaint at the Medical College police station, she was turned away. It was denied despite requesting an inquest in the presence of an Executive Magistrate. The family also called for a second post-mortem examination, pointing out that Viswanathan was physically incapable of climbing the tall tree where his body was found and that he had no bruises, which would typically occur while climbing.

Advocate Sarija, the counsel representing Vinod, told Onmanorama that the family had repeatedly tried to bring various issues related to Viswanathan's death to the police’s attention, but their efforts were in vain. “We are approaching the court because the family is not satisfied with the investigation team and its conclusions in the closure report,” she said. “The court has scheduled the next hearing for October 5, when more evidence will be presented,” Advocate Sarija added.