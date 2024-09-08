Spike in Goa’s Muslim population should be studied: Governor Sreedharan Pillai

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 08, 2024 12:22 PM IST
PS Sreedharan Pillai.

Goa governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has expressed his concern over the recent spike in the state’s Muslim population. “Meanwhile, the Christian community faced a population decline,” he added.

According to the governor, the Muslim community in Goa has grown from 3 per cent to 12 per cent, while the Christians witnessed a shortfall to 25 per cent from 36 per cent. Sreedharan Pillai also urged the Goa Archbishop to investigate these trends, stating, "I asked the bishop to study the trend positively, and they are currently working on it."

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA