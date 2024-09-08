TVM water crisis: Work on one line completed, supply to be restored by Sunday night

Thiruvananthapuram: The water supply that has been disrupted in the city due to re-routing of transmission lines is likely to be restored by Sunday night. Kerala Water Authority (KWA) planned to complete shifting of transmission lines in two days, however unforeseen technical hurdles delayed the work, leading to major disruption in water supply. At least 43 wards have been affected by the disruption.

As part of railway doubling works, transmission lines are being shifted in two places; on CITU road near Karamana and near Sasthri Nagar at Kunchalumoodu. The transmission line runs from Aruvikkara to Iranimuttom reservoir.

The work, which began on September 5, was originally scheduled for completion by September 7. The issue occurred when the valve was installed and an attempt to reopen the supply line for the PTP-Thirumala zone was made. A technical glitch caused leakage, and pumping had to be stopped. The supply from Aruvikakra was again shut down, and water that had by then filled the pipe had to be pumped out again. This process was completed by night. Work resumed in full swing by Sunday morning.

The work on shifting the 500 mm line at Kunchalumodu has been completed. At present the work on main line; 700 mm transmission line is going on. "We don't have the provision to block the water supply at selected places hence the whole line from Aruvikkara was blocked. Though we tried to block the supply near the railway line and ensure pumping to other places, we detected leakage following the installation of the valve. Water was flowing downstream where the shifting works were underway. Hence, pumping had to be stopped. We plan to start charging by noon today; within 10 hours, water will reach elevated places. Supply will be restored by night,” said a senior KWA official.

KWA usually supplies water from the 24 mld plant at PTP Nagar to core areas of the city. However, this supply was also disrupted, following which the crisis became acute. The city corporation and KWA have been supplying water to affected areas using tankers. Residents, however, said that this barely addresses actual needs and demanded immediate completion of works.